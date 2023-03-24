Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Kearney, NE
