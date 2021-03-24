Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.