Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.