Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

