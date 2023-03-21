Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.