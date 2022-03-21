Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.