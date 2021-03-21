Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The forecast is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's U…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. E…
This evening in Kearney: Windy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expec…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Kearney: Rain showers, with winds diminishing late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain…