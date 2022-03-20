Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.