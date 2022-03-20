 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

