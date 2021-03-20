Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.