Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Kearney, NE
