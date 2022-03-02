Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

