Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should rea…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ke…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degree…
This evening in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperat…