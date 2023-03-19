Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forec…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Friday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…