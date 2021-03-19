 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

