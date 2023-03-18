It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Kearney, NE
