 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News