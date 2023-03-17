The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Friday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.