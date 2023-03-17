The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Friday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degre…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forec…