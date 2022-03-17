 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

