Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 31 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE
