Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

