Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Low 8F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
This evening in Kearney: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low near 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tuesday's forecast is sh…