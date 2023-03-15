Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Kearney, NE
