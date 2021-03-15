Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.