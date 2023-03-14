Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Kearney, NE
