Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with winds reaching 35 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.