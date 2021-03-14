Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with winds reaching 35 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Y…
This evening in Kearney: Windy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expec…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today'…
It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney are…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 6…