Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

