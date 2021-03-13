Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE
