Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.