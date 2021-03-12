Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Kearney, NE
