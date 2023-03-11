Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. T…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. To…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…