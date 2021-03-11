Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.