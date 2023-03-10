Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Kearney, NE
