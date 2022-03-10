Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.