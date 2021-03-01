Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should rea…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should b…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ke…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low tempera…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degree…
This evening in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatu…