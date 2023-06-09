The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.