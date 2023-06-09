The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …