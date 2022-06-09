Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE
