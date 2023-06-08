The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella …