Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.