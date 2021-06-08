Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.