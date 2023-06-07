Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Kearney, NE
