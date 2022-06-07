Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Kearney, NE
