The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Kearney, NE
