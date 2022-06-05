Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 11:42 PM CDT until SUN 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.