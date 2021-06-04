The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kearney: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Kea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
This evening in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. E…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Models are…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and c…