Kearney will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.