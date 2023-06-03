Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The forec…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…