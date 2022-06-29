The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
Already hotter today than yesterday across Nebraska, but temperatures will rise even more for Wednesday. As a cold front approaches though, showers and storms will return. Full details here.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today'…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to r…
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
Kearney's evening forecast: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around …