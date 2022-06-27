Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Kearney, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 27, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

