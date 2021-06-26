Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.