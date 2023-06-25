The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% cha…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low te…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…