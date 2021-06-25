 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News