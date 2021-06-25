Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Kearney, NE
