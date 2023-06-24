The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 11:03 PM CDT until SAT 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.